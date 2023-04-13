Create

Former TNT Champion makes a huge return to AEW Dynamite

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Apr 13, 2023 07:26 IST
AEW
The AEW TNT Championship has received a new look on multiple occasions

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, a former TNT Champion made a shocking return to seek some retribution against Powerhouse Hobbs. The star is none other than Wardlow.

Hobbs defeated Wardlow to win the TNT Title at the Revolution Pay-per-view, thanks to some unexpected help from QT Marshall. Mr. Mayhem had not been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since then.

On tonight's episode of Dynamite, Hobbs put his TNT Title on the line in an open challenge against former WWE Superstar Silas Young. The champion made quick work of the challenger as he picked up the win in seconds.

Quick work for TNT Champion #PowerhouseHobbs @truewilliehobbs!#AndSTILLWatch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/K0vNrv9LZs

Hobbs and his faction wanted to instill more punishment on Young. As they were beating him up, on the titantron popped up Wardlow.

He showed up with a bat and destroyed Hobbs' new car that was gifted to him by QT Marshall on last week's episode of Rampage.

Former TNT Champion @RealWardlow is getting his revenge on current TNT Champion #Powerhouse @TrueWillieHobbs! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/k058mQZXBG

After destroying the car, the former TNT Champion rushed to the entrance ramp, and a brawl broke out between the current and former champions. Despite several AEW wrestlers and officials trying to separate Hobbs and Wardlow, the two behemoths continued to fight. The brawl ended with Mr. Mayhem standing tall with the TNT Title.

Do you think Wardlow could become the AEW TNT Champion once again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...