Former TNT Champion makes a huge return to AEW Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, a former TNT Champion made a shocking return to seek some retribution against Powerhouse Hobbs. The star is none other than Wardlow.

Hobbs defeated Wardlow to win the TNT Title at the Revolution Pay-per-view, thanks to some unexpected help from QT Marshall. Mr. Mayhem had not been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since then.

On tonight's episode of Dynamite, Hobbs put his TNT Title on the line in an open challenge against former WWE Superstar Silas Young. The champion made quick work of the challenger as he picked up the win in seconds.

Hobbs and his faction wanted to instill more punishment on Young. As they were beating him up, on the titantron popped up Wardlow.

He showed up with a bat and destroyed Hobbs' new car that was gifted to him by QT Marshall on last week's episode of Rampage.

After destroying the car, the former TNT Champion rushed to the entrance ramp, and a brawl broke out between the current and former champions. Despite several AEW wrestlers and officials trying to separate Hobbs and Wardlow, the two behemoths continued to fight. The brawl ended with Mr. Mayhem standing tall with the TNT Title.

Do you think Wardlow could become the AEW TNT Champion once again? Let us know in the comments section below.

