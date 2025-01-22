Former UFC fighter advises Tony Khan and AEW to follow in WWE's lead after RAW's move to Netflix

The wrestling industry has been booming, with WWE leading the way and RAW moving to Netflix. A former UFC Fighter has just urged AEW to make certain moves to get going.

Josh Barnett has been connected to the Tony Khan-led promotion. He is usually seen on the independent circuit with GCW but competed for AEW in 2023 at WrestleDream against Claudio Castagnoli.

While appearing on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, he spoke about how AEW needed to strengthen the other areas of themselves apart from their main shows to keep up with the likes of WWE. He named Zero Hour and similar shows as examples.

Trending

Barnett also talked about how the promotion should not just cut out a show if it isn't doing well but restructure this to make use of their roster.

"It is, but I think AEW needs to consolidate a bit in that, like, if they have some certain shows that are not their main shows, look at how to build some of these shows. Even Zero Hour, that stuff, in ways that would be better used, maybe, by them. But also don’t look at everything as just, if it’s not winning yet, get rid of it. I can understand that, but I want to see those sorts of things for AEW so they have these other ways in which they can approach wrestlers, wrestling fans, and they have a pretty substantial roster."

He continued by saying that their nixing plans for some of their products feed into negative publicity.

"It can keep people busy, which is good for them, and it’s just, in this day and age with social media, I’m sure AEW has their reasons for why they cut certain programs, and I’m not acting as if I know why those are, I’m just speculating. But at times, and really quite often, people see somebody, 'Oh, they cut show X out,' and they just do nothing but throw scorn and negativity and say it was all because they’re sucking or they’re this." [0:01-1:12]

See the full clip below.

Expand Tweet

Josh Barnett spoiled Baron Corbin's first match after WWE departure

Josh Barnett recently had the honor of being Tom Pestock's (FKA Baron Corbin) first opponent following his stint with WWE. The two clashed a couple of days ago at this year's edition of GCW's The People Vs. GCW.

Despite a valiant effort, the former WWE Superstar eventually tapped out to the former UFC Fighter. Fans did not like the match result, as there were audible boos across the venue.

See a clip of this moment below.

Expand Tweet

The former WWE star has had a rough start to life outside the company, but his career has many more possibilities. Fans will have to stay tuned for his next match, which could work in his favor.

Please credit MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and give Sportskeeda an H/T when getting quotes from the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback