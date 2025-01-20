  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Baron Corbin finally debuts outside WWE; crowd very upset with the result

Baron Corbin finally debuts outside WWE; crowd very upset with the result

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Jan 20, 2025 05:08 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
Baron Corbin left WWE in 2024. (Image credits - WWE's official website)

Baron Corbin, who now goes by the name Tom Pestock, finally competed in his first match outside WWE. However, much to the fans' dismay, things didn't fall in the favor of the former United States Champion as he lost to Josh Barnett.

Corbin was among the handful of names who were released from the Stamford-based promotion in November 2024 after a 12-year tenure. As expected, rumors started floating around that he could possibly take his talents to AEW or TNA. Months after he was released, Tom Pestock finally wrestled his first-ever match outside WWE at The People vs. GCW 2025 event, where he took on Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport match.

also-read-trending Trending

Despite putting up a herculean effort, the 40-year-old star lost to Barnett. The fans in attendance were visibly unhappy over the result and rained down boos on Josh Barnett. Considering it was Pestock's first match on the indie circuit, many expected him to score the win at the event and begin his post-WWE career with a bang.

Vince Russo on Tom Pestock's WWE release

Last month, on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo speculated about Pestock's shocking departure from the Stamford-based promotion. Russo explained that despite having the potential to make it big, Tom Pestock was let go because he was far more intelligent than those within the company.

"EC3 has [also] fallen into this trap. When you get to the WWE, if they know you are smarter than them, that's not good. That's going to work against you. Corbin always came across to me as a little older, a little smarter, a little more mature. I know he was in the NFL. He'd been around the block and in my discussions, he was a very intelligent guy. They don't like that. Intelligent people will question and seek answers and they don't like that. I thought the guy going all the way back to the first time I saw him, he had money written all over him."

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Tom Pestock. Due to his star power and popularity, he's sure to be courted by several promotions.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी