Former UFC heavyweight champion warns Chris Jericho ahead of a huge showdown on AEW Rampage

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior Dos Santos has sent out a message to Chris Jericho. Ahead of the Brazilian fighter's in-ring debut for AEW on next week's Rampage, he took to Twitter to warn the Le Champion.

In a recent tweet, Dos Santos hyped his upcoming match against The Inner Circle. The former UFC heavyweight champion warned Chris Jericho that he would be coming for him, and the latter better be ready.

Here's the tweet from Junior Dos Santos as he warned Chris Jericho on Twitter:

On last week's episode of Dynamite, Junior Dos Santos and the rest of the American Top Team showed in AEW again. Led by Dan Lambert, JDS, Paige VanZant, Austin Vanderford, and AEW's Scorpio Sky assaulted TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

The ATT crew caught Guevara off-guard after his match against Bobby Fish. However, Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and Jake Hager rushed to the ring to save Sammy.

ATT has been bothering Chris Jericho's Inner Circle for a while

On AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, ATT set their sights on Chris Jericho's crew by taking out the former AEW World Champion and Jake Hager after their match with Men of the Year.

UFC star Jorge Masvidal hit Chris Jericho with a running, flying knee. The move was popularized by 'Gamebred' after his win over Ben Askren at UFC 239.

Next week on AEW Rampage, Jericho will be teaming up with Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager for a six-man showdown against American Top Team's Junior Dos Santos and AEW stars Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

AEW will host Dos Santos's first pro wrestling match as the former UFC Champion transitions from the octagon to the sqaured circle.

