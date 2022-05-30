Former UFC star makes AEW debut, Sammy Guevara accidentally superkicks Tay Conti

Scorpio Sky's feud with Sammy Guevara and Franki Kazarian has possibly reached its conclusion at AEW Double or Nothing.

An enraged Scorpio had previously announced that he, Ethan Page and Paige VanZant would face Sammy, Tay Conti and Frankie at the pay-per-view. The match also featured a high stakes stipulation that if Scorpio won, the two contenders for the TNT title could never have a shot at the belt again.

The match started off with Kazarian and the reigning TNT champion trading blows. However, it soon evolved into a conflict between the members of Sammy's side itself. At one point, the former TNT Champion accidentally superkicked Tay Conti herself.

Paige VanZant took full advantage of the chaos in the enemy camp. The debuting star seemed impressive in her first in-ring match as she took multiple shots at both the Spanish God and Tay Conti.

The bout was exponentially simplified for the Men of the Year, who found it easy to take down a broken opposing team. As expected, the reigning AEW TNT champion kept his promise of winning the war.

This massive win for the Men of the Year means that Frankie Kazarian and Sammy Guevara will no longer be able to challenge for the TNT title again. Fans can expect to see the belt around Scorpio Sky's waist for the foreseeable future.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali