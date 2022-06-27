"I don't even hug MY WIFE like that!!!" - Former WCW Champion reacts hilariously to Tony Khan embracing Claudio Castagnoli

Former WCW Champion Vince Russo has reacted hilariously to the sight of AEW president Tony Khan hugging Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) in WWE.

Claudio made his debut for AEW at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view against NJPW's Zack Sabre Jr. The two men engaged in an extremely physical contest that saw the former WWE star pick up the win in his first match in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Castagnoli then appeared at the post-show media scrum, where he was greeted by AEW president Tony Khan. Someone managed to snap a neatly-timed picture of their hug, which made it seem as if Khan was crying in Claudio's arms.

This caught the attention of Vince Russo, who responded on Twitter with this message:

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso Bro---what are we DOING HERE?!!! I don't even hug MY WIFE like that!!! Stop It!!! Stop It!!! Stop It!!! IS HE CRYING?!!! Bro---what are we DOING HERE?!!! I don't even hug MY WIFE like that!!! Stop It!!! Stop It!!! Stop It!!! IS HE CRYING?!!! https://t.co/AtEY8DNLoR

"Bro---what are we DOING HERE?!!! I don't even hug MY WIFE like that!!! Stop It!!! Stop It!!! IS HE CRYING?!!!" said Vince Russo.

It was confirmed just a few seconds later that Khan was in fact not crying, and that the timing of the snap just made it seem like it.

Claudio Castagnoli wasn't the only one to get one of Tony Khan's trademark hugs

Tony Khan was in a very good mood following the success of Forbidden Door as he dished out hugs to everyone who walked through the door. Claudio Castagnoli was not the only wrestler to receive a massive hug from the AEW president as The Rainmaker Kazuchika Okada received one as well.

#ForbiddenDoor #AEWxNJPW Stay with the one who hugs you like Tony Khan to Okada. Stay with the one who hugs you like Tony Khan to Okada. #ForbiddenDoor #AEWxNJPW https://t.co/Vj4j7WubZ4

This is once again another picture that, out of context, makes it seem like Khan is gripping onto a terrified Okada as if his life depended on it. However, as in the earlier picture's case, it's just the timing of the snap that creates this illusion.

During the media scrum, Okada made it a point to remind Khan, who is also the co-owner of English Premier League team Fulham, that he supports the team who won the league title this year, Manchester City. Okada then went on to hug the AEW president.

