"I don't have a lot of faith in WWE writers" – Former WCW Champion says top AEW star will not be a success in Vince McMahon's promotion (Exclusive)

Vince Russo boldly stated that AEW star MJF wouldn't be successful in WWE because he doesn't trust Vince McMahon's writers.

The Salt of the Earth previously expressed interest in signing with McMahon's company once his AEW contract ends in 2024. MJF has been one of the hottest acts in the Jacksonville-based promotion since its inception in 2019.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo was unsure if the 26-year-old would have a great run in WWE. The former WCW Champion expressed his doubts about WWE's writing team.

Russo believes MJF gets creative control in AEW and might not have that luxury in WWE:

"I don't know, I don't have a lot of faith in WWE writers and it seems like MJF has a lot of control over what he does at AEW it seems. I think Brian (James aka Road Dogg) could tell you, he would not have that control at WWE so based on that, I would have to say no. I do not think he would have the same success." (from 1:14 to 1:39)

MJF is currently on the shelf after cutting a scorching promo on the June 1 episode of Dynamite. He hasn't surfaced since and got pulled from all of AEW's listings.

Vince Russo believes a current AEW Champion will be successful in WWE

In another episode of the same show, Vince Russo discussed which current AEW star will shine in WWE.

Russo picked TNT Champion Wardlow because of his menacing looks, tremendous physique, and willingness to learn:

"I think the guy that they [WWE] would go after right now would be Wardlow. Obviously, he's got the look, he's a monster but he also looks that (...) he also looks like a guy that'd listen and be quiet and learn (...) coachable yes, so yeah, I think he'd be the most valuable asset they could get from that company [AEW] right now."

Wardlow decimated MJF with ten powerbombs at Double or Nothing after their month-long feud. They have since gone their separate ways, with Mr. Mayhem running roughshod as TNT Champion while The Salt of the Earth has been away for over a month.

