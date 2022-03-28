"Ric was planning to work at AEW" – Former WCW star blasts Ric Flair, reveals Tony Khan stopped talking to him

Ric Flair to AEW seemed like a done deal at one point, but talks fizzled out after unforeseen circumstances. Former WCW color commentator Mark Madden shed some light on what caused a potential move to fall through.

The Nature Boy was released from WWE last year in a shocking move. He was involved in a storyline with Lacey Evans before his sudden release. With Charlotte Flair's real-life partner Andrade El Idolo plying his trade in AEW and Ric managing him at AAA Triplemania against Kenny Omega, it seemed like a matter of time before Tony Khan got Naitch on his show.

However, after a controversial Dark Side of the Ring episode revolving around the 16-time world champion, talks fizzled out, and the move is seemingly off the table.

Mark Madden, who was not only a commentator in WCW but also wrestled two matches against Gene Okerlund on WCW Thunder, took to Twitter to reveal Khan stopped all conversations with Ric Flair. He said the latter "was planning to work at AEW."

"Ric was planning to work at AEW ‘til the Dark Side ep. Not sure what Tony Khan thought. Khan doesn’t talk to Ric now. Disinvited Ric from his b’day party," Mark Madden tweeted.

Conrad recently spoke about Ric Flair's potential move to AEW

Another wrestling podcaster and veteran, Conrad Thompson, recently told Sportskeeda Wrestling about The Nature Boy's possible move to AEW:

"I don't know that that was true. I don't think there was ever an actual plan in place for that. I'm not arguing it was never discussed as a hypothetical, but I don't think pen ever made it to paper. You know, Ric has been friends with Tony Khan for years. I mean, I think Ric's gone to Tony's birthday and Tony's gone to Ric's birthday. I think a lot of fans see that and say, 'Oh well, this must be what they're doing,' but I don't think that was ever necessarily planned." (from 13.43 to 14.20)

Ric Flair is one of the greatest pro wrestlers ever and will always remain a newsworthy name. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

