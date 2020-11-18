Former WCW Star Crowbar, real name Christopher Ford, was the special guest on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The former WCW World Tag Team Champion spoke on various topics during the live Q&A session, and one of them had to be about the possibility of seeing him in AEW.

Crowbar is one of the handful of wrestlers who have worked for every major American wrestling promotion, including WCW, WWE, TNA, ECW, and ROH.

AEW has emerged as a wrestling giant in the country, and Crowbar said that while he hasn't had any talks with the promotion, he would be open to working with AEW.

Crowbar noted that he follows and enjoys the AEW product, and he can see himself having good matches with many wrestlers in AEW.

"There have been no talks because, as of right now, I'm just doing my thing. I love wrestling. I do it when I can. I have my PT practice. I follow their product. I enjoy their product. As of right now, no talks, but there is a lot of guys there I know I could have some really interesting matches with. Some good matches, and you know, we'll see where it goes. I'm up for anything."

Crowbar's AEW match wishlist

Dr. Chris Featherstone asked a follow-up question about what angle or match would Crowbar be interested in if AEW President Tony Khan made an open offer.

Crowbar named Darby Allin, Joey Janela, Jon Moxley, Cody, and Eddie Kingston as the AEW wrestlers who he would love to work with if given the opportunity.

Crowbar also explained that he is a big fan of Dustin Rhodes' work as they are of the same age. According to Crowbar, Dustin Rhodes has changed the perception of what older men can do in pro wrestling. Crowbar had a similar opinion on former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

"That's tough. There are a few guys there I like. I've always liked going back to when I worked with Sabu or guys like that. I'm proficient in that style, but when you have two guys that do that style. If you have two guys that try to 'out spot' each other, to me, it feels like there is too much going on. When I worked with Sabu often in the past, I would often take a step back, assume more of the power role, more of the throws, the suplexes, stuff like that. And I like to tell the story where I'm more of the base guy—basing for the other guy. I would love to work with Darby Allin. I would love to work with Joey Janela, who I've worked with before in New Jersey. Cody, of course, or even Moxley, and I think Eddie Kingston is great. There are so many names. I'm a big fan of watching Dustin. As I said, I'm a huge fan. And when you are a fan, you'd naturally want to watch guys you can relate to. We're very similar in age, been around for a long time. He showed guys that despite the age, he can still go, and I would love the opportunity to work with Dustin and show the world what two older guys could do. The same thing goes for Chris Jericho. All those guys. There is so much talent there that it's hard to name just one."

During the latest UnSKripted session, Crowbar also revealed how David Flair was backstage in WCW, the origins of his name, unionization, Roman Reigns' SmackDown storyline, and much more.

