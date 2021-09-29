"I was a nobody at that point" - Former WCW star reveals interesting backstage story about Sting (Exclusive)

Lash LeRoux appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone this week, and the former WCW star had a ton of great things to say about Sting.

Sting has surprised and amazed fans in equal measure with his AEW run so far, with some excellent in-ring performances. However, one person who expected the veteran to still be a good performer is former WCW tag team champion Lash LeRoux.

LeRoux was asked during the interview if he thought that Sting and Goldberg, two cornerstones of WCW's heyday, would still be competing inside the ring in 2021. The former WWE developmental star compared both legends in that regard and shared an anecdote from when he was a newcomer in WCW.

"Did I think that? Maybe not Goldberg so much as Sting and that's not a knock on Goldberg. I just always saw Goldberg as being somebody who had a lot of talent and a lot of different fires so he would pursue a lot of other options and Sting would too, don't misunderstand. Sting is a phenomenal guy, he's a Christian too by the way and he made it a point to pull me aside when I first came into WCW and said, 'I know you're a believer and I know you're super young and if you start running into any problems and need somebody to talk to, seek me out and I'd love to sit down and talk to you,' which I thought was the coolest thing in the world 'cause I was a nobody at that point and that's the kind of guy Sting is," LeRoux said.

Lash LeRoux believes Sting is in AEW because of his passion for the business

While many wrestlers have stints in the late stages of their careers for a final cheque, LeRoux thinks The Icon is still in the business because of the love he has for the industry.

"He's obviously not doing it because he's wasted a fortune, he's obviously not doing it because he's hit rock bottom and he's gotta make that one more comeback to pay the mortgage. Sting cares about the fans, he cares about the wrestling business and he cares about the younger guys," LeRoux stated.

Sting is currently 62 years old, and at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, he delivered an amazing performance against FTR to add to his recent work against Men of the Year and 2point0.

His career seemingly ended when he suffered the injury against Seth Rollins in 2015, so for him to make a comeback at this age is remarkable.

