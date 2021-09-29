"They let him bury these guys" – Former WCW star slams Dan Lambert's AEW storyline

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno, on a recent episode of the podcast Keepin' it 100, spoke about how the recruitment of Dan Lambert to AEW is a weird dynamic. He also stated that AEW would never bring in Jim Cornette for their show.

Dan Lambert appeared on the latest episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam as Men of the Year faced Chris Jericho and Jake Hager. With the help of an interruption from Dan, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page won the match. After the match, Lambert and his American Top Team viciously attacked Jericho and Hager.

Former WCW tag team champion Disco Inferno discussed this segment on Keepin' It 100 where he admitted he doesn't know where AEW is going with this storyline.

Inferno was asked whether Lambert's gimmick was a replica of Cornette, to which he replied saying that AEW wouldn't sign Jim Cornette. He then added that AEW should've had the former UFC champion, Cain Velasquez, as he can wrestle.

"They will never bring in Cornette. I think it's just weird when they let him (Dan Lambert) bury these guys..It was very bizarre. The thing is like they are bringing him in and they should have had Cain with him because Cain can work. But now they have used Scorpio and Ethan page, which I think... I like those guys. This is a….I don't know and I have no idea about what they are thinking about this. It's a very weird dynamic to put on the show," said Disco Inferno.

Dan Lambert has been criticizing the AEW fanbase in all his promos

Since his debut for AEW, Lambert has been harshly criticizing AEW and its fans. He has directed several shots towards the fans and the stars in his promos.

Fans and critics have found great similarity in Lambert's gimmick with wrestling veteran Jim Cornette. Cornette is well known for his verbal berating in his podcasts where he usually reviews WWE and AEW shows.

