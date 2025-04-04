  • home icon
  • Former women's champion admits needing WWE's permission to get cosmetic enhancements

Former women's champion admits needing WWE's permission to get cosmetic enhancements

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 04, 2025 12:14 GMT
A former WWE Divas Champion admitted how she needed permission for various cosmetic augmentation during her time in the Stamford-based promotion. The star also did some things that the company didn't like.

The former Women's Champion, Saraya (fka Paige) was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2012 until her departure in 2022. Speaking on her Rulebreakers with Saraya podcast, The Glampire revealed how she did things that The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut didn't like and the company had a say in a lot of things:

"I did a lot of things that WWE did not like. Like I got sh*t tattooed on my hand and they were not happy on it. [...] WWE does have a say like they... so if I wanted to get a tattoo back then, I think things are different now. This was like when I first signed with WWE it was like 2011, so it was a long time ago."
Saraya further revealed how she had to take permission during the Vince McMahon regime:

"Things are different now, people can go get a tattoo and it's fine as long as it's not so crazy different and even then they're pretty open about it. But I was under like the Vince (McMahon) regime kind of thing you know. So if I wanted to get tattoo, if I wanted to get my b**bs, if I wanted to get whatever it was I would have to go ask permission to do it. If I wanted to cut my hair, when I cut my hair short I had to ask permission." [From 01:01:26 to 01:02:22]
Check out the video below:

WWE gave people freedom during the Triple H regime

Triple H is currently the CCO of the Stamford-based promotion and he gives people more freedom compared to the previous regime, according to Saraya. In the same Rulebreakers episode, the former Paige also opened up on why people go to AEW:

"But nowadays with Hunter involved, Triple H like you do have a lot more freedom which is great. And that's why a lot of people go to AEW too which is the other wrestling company." [From 01:02:53 to 01:03:02]
Moreover, Saraya recently announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling after more than two years with the company, and fans are expecting her to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit 'Rulebreakers podcast' and provide H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for the transcription.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
