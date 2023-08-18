AEW's upcoming All In pay-per-view has fans excited, and the wrestlers are pretty enthusiastic about it as well. After all, the original All In back in 2018 won critical acclaim and was a smashing success. And one wrestler who was on the original 2018 roster has dropped hints of coming back to Tony Khan's organization for the upcoming PPV, which takes place on August 27 in London.

Powerlifter and professional wrestler Jordynne Grace has dropped a tweet that is a throwback to the August 2018 announcement of the TV spot about her being part of the All In PPV.

Jordynne Grace was part of the 19-person Battle Royal at All In (2018). She was the only woman in the lineup and the penultimate member to be thrown out of the ring. She was eliminated from the match by Bully Ray.

Jordynne Grace sends out a throwback tweet

The tweet has caught the attention of fans, who responded enthusiastically.

Jordynne Grace sent a cryptic tweet about her future and it's not about AEW: All In

Grace had a stint with IMPACT Wrestling that lasted more than four years. And as her contract ended, she sent a tweet through her official account that said:

"Never goodbye, just see you later."

With this tweet, Grace went on hiatus from wrestling and is currently focusing on outside projects. Jordynne has plenty of experience in the ring and has been in several feuds in her time. She has teamed up with the likes of former WWE wrestler Jazz.

With the world of wrestling evolving, many female wrestlers are looking to get back into the ring. Even former WWE Superstar Summer Rae has confirmed that she could be looking to get back into the world of wrestling, but not as an in-ring competitor.

Programming around women wrestlers has changed drastically from the Attitude Era, and there now is a legit place for women wrestlers to claim what they have always deserved - a spot at the top.

What do you think? Will Jordynne join the gang at AEW? Or was this just a throwback image? Tell us in the comments section.