Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae claims she messaged AEW star before his heel turn

Summer Rae had satisfying runs in the WWE during her two tenures, once from 2011 to 2017 and then again in 2022. Although she has never been an active competitor in AEW, she often discusses the product.

While she's not actively performing right now, Summer Rae revealed that she loved writing promos and believes that she has a lot more to give to the industry.

And what's more, she revealed that she had somewhat of a brainwave when she watched the AEW star Jungle Boy, who has turned heel and now wrestles under the Jack Perry persona.

In a recent interview with PostWrestling, she said.

"I love writing promos. I love it. I want to write things for other people. I have this whole idea of watching Jungle Boy turn the other day, and I was like, oh, I’m gonna DM him and tell him this idea. I have these ideas pouring out of me," she said. (H/T PostWrestling)

There are, of course, several cogs in the wheel when it comes to running a successful wrestling show. Days, weeks, and months on end, teams of writers come up with storylines and set up some incredibly entertaining matches.

Jack Perry's shift from Jungle Boy to Jack Perry in the AEW has fascinated fans - Summer Rae or not

Jack Perry has had some of the most unique personas in the world of wrestling. When he began, he was one part of the tag team, A Boy and His Dinosaur. a role that he played from 2015 to 2019.

In 2019, he made his AEW debut as Jungle Boy, a Tarzan-esque character, and has feuded with the likes of Christian Cage and Luchasaurus.

At the end of 2022, he discarded his Jungle Boy character and started wrestling under his real name, Jack Perry.

Summer Rae, meanwhile, was last seen at Summerslam 2022, where she was eliminated by Natalya.

What do you think about former wrestlers having ideas about the storylines of the current ones, tell us all in the comments section below.

