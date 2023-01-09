Former World Champion won't be available for possible WWE Royal Rumble debut under Triple H's regime

According to recent reports, it seems that former IWGP World Champion Jay White will not be able to make his rumored debut at the WWE Royal Rumble under Triple H's leadership. There have been recent updates regarding White's future with NJPW, as it is rumored that he may be leaving the promotion soon.

White recently lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo Dome. The next night at New Year’s Dash he challenge Hikuleo where he declared that he intends to take away all of the opportunities and successes in the wrestling world. He has challenged him to a "Loser Leaves Japan" match, in which the loser will be required to leave Japan and potentially give up their career in the country.

The challenge has fueled speculation about Jay White's future in NJPW. Some believe it could be a sign that he is preparing to leave the promotion, with rumors suggesting that he could potentially appear at the Royal Rumble.

According to Fightful Select, Jay White is booked for future New Japan Pro-Wrestling shows after the Royal Rumble event. The Premium Live Event will take place on January 28 in San Antonio, Texas.

Fans who expected to see White make his debut at the Royal Rumble under Triple H's new direction might be disappointed by this news. In the summer of 2022, White participated in the cross-promotional event of All Elite Wrestling. He defended his IWGP Championship at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door show.

WWE reportedly interested in signing former Bullet Club star

The news comes after a report by Fightful Select that WWE is rumored to be interested in signing a former member of the Bullet Club Hikuleo from New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

If the rumors are true, this could mean that Hikuleo may be making the jump to Stamford-based promotion in the near future. However, it is important to note that this is just a rumor at this time and has not been officially confirmed by WWE or NJPW.

