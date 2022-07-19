"If you're a c*** to me" - Former world champion blasts Kenny Omega after stealing the AEW star's finishing move

NJPW star Will Ospreay has continued his online feud with former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega by sending him an explicit message on social media.

Ospreay and Omega have traded verbal barbs since the Forbidden Door event on June 26th. The Cleaner had backhandedly complimented the Englishman, while Ospreay called the former AEW World Champion "fragile."

The feud has bled into Ospreay's matches too, as during a recent bout for RevPro, the NJPW star delivered Omega's finisher, the One-Winged Angel, to his opponent. It's a move that has only been kicked out of once, except when The Commonwealth Kingpin pulled his opponent's shoulder off the mat.

Kenny Omega saw the moment and called it childish, prompting Will Ospreay to respond with a rather explicit message on Twitter. This is what he said:

"Quite simple really. If you're a c**t to me, I can be a bigger one. That's just life's rule," said Will Ospreay.

Alex. @AlexAerial



@WillOspreay @KennyOmegamanX Will Ospreay hits Kenny Omega’s One Winged Angel and pulls his opponent’s arm to make him kick out of it. Will Ospreay hits Kenny Omega’s One Winged Angel and pulls his opponent’s arm to make him kick out of it. 👀@WillOspreay @KennyOmegamanX https://t.co/zzXX24EkJW

With the strong relationship All Elite Wrestling has with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, these two men could eventually square off in the ring moving forward. When will that happen? Only time will tell.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have a long history together

Despite blasting each other in shoot interviews and explicit tweets, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have shared the ring multiple times over the years.

With Omega being the leader of Bullet Club in NJPW and Ospreay being a member of the CHAOS faction, they were often on opposite sides during The Cleaner's time in Japan.

cozy superkick ♻️ @cozysuperkick Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay



PWG ASW 11 Night 2 (2015) Kenny Omega vs Will OspreayPWG ASW 11 Night 2 (2015) https://t.co/9SA9zRWiE2

However, they have only ever had one singles match against each other during the 11th annual "All-Star Weekend" for Californian promotion PWG. Omega picked up the victory on the night; however, a lot has changed in the seven years since their last bout.

Who do you think would come out on top in their next potential bout? Sound off in the comments below.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far