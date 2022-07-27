"Why are we always running?" - Former world champion criticizes top AEW faction's booking during feud with WWE legend Sting

Former IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage recalled his feud with WWE legend Sting, along with Team Taz. He felt that his former faction wasn't utilized correctly during the angle.

Sting made his AEW debut on the December 2, 2020 episode of Dynamite: Winter is Coming and started his feud with Team Taz. He fended off the stable after they beat up Cody and Dustin Rhodes, Arn Anderson and Darby Allin. The WWE legend then allied with Darby on March 7, 2021 Revolution defeating faction members Cage and Ricky Starks in a tag-team match.

In his appearance on K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, Cage admitted that he enjoyed his run with Team Taz but thought they weren't presented as a strong unit. The Machine didn't like the idea of the faction outnumbering Sting and Darby but would run away, making them look weak in the process.

"I never felt like we really got pushed. I mean look at it too and it was awesome getting to work with Sting, stuff like that but like, you look at that whole program and I hated how we outnumbered them and outsized them tremendously but we were always running from them. I’m like, well it’s me. Me and [Powerhouse] Hobbs shouldn’t be running from them in general but then we also had [Ricky Starks], HOOK and Taz. Why are we always running from them?" Cage said. [H/T POSTWrestling]

While the group being incorrectly booked was his only objection, Cage believed they were just thrown around and that they lost their steam as a group afterward.

During the same show with K&S WrestleFest, Brian Cage responded to the backlash over his wrestling technique. The former FTW Champion noted that while former WWE Superstar Keith Lee was praised for making high-flying moves despite his size, he got criticized while doing the same style.

"Everyone ..... and I love Keith Lee. This is not a dig on Keith Lee but whenever like ..... praising Keith Lee for diving and moonsaulting and stuff, I’m like, you guys realize he’s technically bigger than me? He’s not built like me, but he’s bigger than me but he gets praised for it but I get s**t on for doing it? I’m like, how does that make any sense?"

Cage is currently appearing on Ring of Honor as a member of The Embassy (formerly Tully Blanchard Enterprises). Although he is contracted to AEW. His last match with the company was on the October 8, 2021 episode of Rampage. It remains to be seen when The Machine will wrestle in the Jacksonville-based promotion's squared circle.

