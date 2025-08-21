Former World Champion Explains How He Would Book Iconic Rematch Involving AEW's Christian Cage and Adam Copeland (Exclusive)

Fans are buzzing with excitement as AEW is now just days away from hosting its Forbidden Door pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London, England. The event has many huge matches to offer, with several titles being defended on the show, but AEW fans are waiting eagerly to witness the return of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage as a team.

Cope and Christian made a name for themselves as a tag team due to their exciting matches with both The Hardy Boyz and Team 3D, before reuniting in AEW. Former World Champion EC3 recently shared his thoughts on how he would book a match between the three tag teams in today's scenario.

The 42-year-old was talking on The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he was asked about a potential match between these three legendary teams. He came up with a unique idea of having a cash-in via a younger team during a match between the three to set up a passing of the baton moment.

"I don't know where they're at or, [where] like this hypothetical legacy match takes place and there's ladders, chairs, and tables and titles hanging above the ring. What would make the best sense? It's like if a tag team had the old cash in, because every one of those guys was a notorious cashing in the Money in the Bank kind of thing, where they had their legacy active. Then here comes the young upstart jerky tag team cashes in, takes the glory [and] legacy. We've been served the legacy, and now we've moved forward with something." EC3 said. [5:08 onwards]

All three of these teams have been credited with inventing the TLC match in WWE. Fans can get to witness two-thirds of this hypothetical match at TNA's Bound for Glory in October, when The Hardy Boyz take on Team 3D in D-Von Dudley's retirement match. Meanwhile, in AEW, Cope and Christian will take on Kip Sabian and Killswitch at Forbidden Door this Sunday.

