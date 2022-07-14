4-time world champion describes the difference between Jon Moxley's AEW and WWE character (Exclusive)

Paul Wight (fka Big Show) recently compared Jon Moxley's current AEW character to his former Dean Ambrose persona in WWE.

Jonathan David Good (Mox's real name) first used his current character between 2004 and 2011 on the independent circuit. During his WWE stint, he went by the name "Dean Ambrose," which he utilized until his departure in 2019. The star's character in the promotion was more of a lunatic.

However, upon his AEW debut in 2019, he reverted back to being "Jon Moxley," an anti-hero and violent performer. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wight highlighted that Moxley's current character is more unrestricted and expressive than his Ambrose persona.

"Well, I think Jon Moxley, he's unchained. I think Dean Ambrose was probably held back a little bit. I think Jon Moxley is finally allowing to be the talent that he wants to be." [From 3:04 - 3:18]

Wight is currently a co-worker of Moxley in AEW, though in a different capacity as he is an announcer. The former WWE Champion had a memorable feud with Ambrose's faction, The Shield, back in late 2012 and 2013.

Jon Moxley faced Konosuke Takeshita in an AEW World Championship Eliminator match this week

Earlier on Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1, the Interim AEW World Champion wrestled rising Japanese star, Konosuke Takeshita. During the bout, the upstart got cut wide open from a running boot and Moxley hit a suplex to daze the former.

Later, the 27-year-old delivered a Leaping Takeshita Line and a Blue Thunderbomb to the champion for a near-fall. The Purveyor of Violence was also busted open during the contest.

In the end, Moxley threw some stiff elbow shots to Takeshita's chest and applied the Bulldog Choke, forcing the latter to submit. It will be interesting to see who The Purveyor of Violence faces next.

