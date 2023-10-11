Former World Champion loses on AEW Dynamite return 

During one of the most highly anticipated episodes of AEW Dynamite in recent history tonight, Eddie Kingston started things off with a bang as he took on Minoru Suzuki during the Buy-In of the show.

This was Suzuki's first Dynamite appearance in more than three and a half months. He was last seen before AEW Forbidden Door, as he teamed up with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

Kingston defended both his titles against the Japanese star. It was a hard-hitting contest as both stars fought with similar styles, relying on hard strikes. The two engaged in a chop fest at a point in the match. Suzuki tried to take as much chops from The Mad King as he could, and considering Kingston was known to be a hard hitter, he endured a lot.

The multi-time NJPW Title holder showed his durability during the match, as no matter how hard Eddie Kingston hit, he wasn't afraid to take shots. However, in the end, Kingston hit a solid back fist to defend his titles in his third time defending these this month.

This was an entertaining match, to say the least, and definitely set high expectations for what looks to be an interesting AEW Dynamite ahead.

