Former World Champion makes bold claim about AEW ahead of title match against Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is gearing up to defend his AEW World Championship against a former World Champion. His adversary has now made a bold claim ahead of their title bout.

Hangman Adam Page has found himself in the main event scene in AEW once again after defeating Will Ospreay at Double or Nothing 2025 to win the Men's Owen Hart Cup. Thanks to his victory, he will now challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at All In: Texas.

Ahead of this title clash, Hangman Page appeared on SHAK Wrestling. During the interview, he was asked how it felt to be back in the title picture at the same time that AEW was gaining traction again. The former World Champion replied that there was a positive vibe backstage where everyone was trying to contribute in the best way possible, and expressed his gratitude at still being a part of it all:

"It very much does feel like for me personally, you know, in my experience week to week, a lot of the same kind of magic of those first few weeks and months of AEW TV, you know, the things I was talking about earlier, the sense of wanting to work together for a common goal to make something good, exciting, fun, fresh. The trajectory has felt upwards, and I'm just gracious to still be here and still be a part of that." [12:56 - 13:32]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

EC3 gives his honest thoughts on Jon Moxley's recent lawsuit

Jon Moxley has found himself in a bit of legal trouble after he was sued by a former AEW crew member, Christopher Dispensa, for shoving him during his match against Kenny Omega. Dispensa sued Moxley, alleging gross negligence, civil assault, and battery stemming from the incident.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 said that the golden rule in wrestling was "don't touch civilians." He was also surprised that this incident even led to a lawsuit.

"You find yourself like in the heat of the moment and sometimes you don't know how you're just in it. And like, I think that's where greatness comes from sometimes. But on the other hand, you don't touch civilians, especially if you're holding, you know, expensive equipment that they can't control how they would fall down. It's too bad. The fact there's a lawsuit is wild to me because if this, it seems like it's something that could be taking place behind the scenes," EC3 said. [From 10:12 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Jon Moxley will be able to retain his World Title at AEW All In: Texas.

