'Don't touch civilians'- Former 4-time WWE champion reveals how Jon Moxley and AEW could've avoided recent lawsuit (Exclusive)

AEW has been enjoying rapid growth to the top, having quickly become a household name in the wrestling business. The promotion, however, was rocked by a lawsuit recently when a former production member filed one against the company and one of its top stars, Jon Moxley.
The AEW World Champion faces a lawsuit for pushing crew member Chris Dispensa to the floor during an episode of Dynamite. Former 4-time WWE 24/7 Champion EC3 revealed a simple yet effective solution on how the promotion could've avoided the case.
Talking on The Wrestling Outlaws podcast on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, EC3 stated the number one rule while wrestling is 'don't touch civilians'. He defended Moxley's actions by stating that they weren't intentional, but was also puzzled over the fact that this led to a lawsuit.
"You find yourself like in the heat of the moment and sometimes you don't know how you're just in it. And like, I think that's where greatness comes from sometimes. But on the other hand, you don't touch civilians, especially if you're holding, you know, expensive equipment that they can't control how they would fall down. It's too bad. The fact there's a lawsuit is wild to me because if this, it seems like it's something that could be taking place behind the scenes," EC3 said. [From 10:12 onwards]
Dispensa claims that the push that occurred during the match was unplanned and not scripted. He stated that following the incident, he had to get fusion surgery done on his neck to repair the damage caused by the fall he had suffered. Dispensa is a veteran in the wrestling industry and worked with AEW from 2019 to 2024.
