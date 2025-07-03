"He had to get surgery from this" - Former world champion defends cameraman who filed lawsuit against AEW and Jon Moxley (Exclusive)

AEW has had a stellar year till now, and the company has been growing rapidly since its inception in 2019. However, a former member of the production team filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville-based promotion at the end of May 2025.
The lawsuit was filed by Chris Dispensa against Jon Moxley and AEW. Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo has now come out in support of Dispensa. The cameraman filed a lawsuit for an incident that occurred during an episode of Dynamite in 2023. Moxley pushed Dispensa, causing him to fall awkwardly during a match with Kenny Omega.
On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo spoke in support of Chris Dispensa. He said the claim was legitimate as the cameraman wasn't a 'money-grab kind of guy'.
"The first thing I was thinking was money grab. But when I heard it was Chris Dispensa, no way. It's funny, bro, because there's more to the story than that, bro. First of all, he's not an employee of AEW. He works for a freelance company. And when this happened, and I guess he was trying to come to some kind of an agreement with AEW. The company that he works for kind of downgraded him to like a carpenter or something. So, you know, bro, he had to get [a] neck fusion."
Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!
The former writer even said that Dispensa had to undergo neck fusion surgery due to the fall.
"Like he had to get surgery from this. So obviously, you know, there's a lawsuit involved. He's going to have to show all the paperwork, but bro, he had to get surgery for this. So this was a legitimate shoot. He is not a money-grab kind of guy whatsoever," Russo added. [From 7:03 onwards]
The former AEW crew member is an industry veteran
Chris Dispensa is a veteran in the pro wrestling industry. He even worked with Vince Russo when the former WWE writer was active. Dispensa had been working with All Elite Wrestling on a contractual basis since 2019 before the unfortunate development.
The cameraman works for Broadcast Service Group, which provides crew members for the promotion. However, he has allegedly been demoted to the role of a carpenter since the Jon Moxley incident. While the lawsuit was filed in May, AEW hasn't responded to it till now.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!