Former World Champion reacts to Cody Rhodes winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Jay White has seemingly reacted to the Men's Royal Rumble Match and Cody Rhodes' win.

In the lead-up to this year's match, fans speculated about the possibility of White entering the Royal Rumble. He is set to compete in a 'Loser Leaves Japan' Match in February.

Taking to Twitter, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion sent out a two-word message.

"Love it. #Catalyst," wrote White.

Check out Jay White's tweet below:

White himself is currently on the back of a major loss to Kazuchika Okada. He lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Switchblade proceeded to blame his former Bullet Club stablemate, Hikuleo, for the loss. He could potentially be on his way out of NJPW, considering his current contract status.

Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, won the Royal Rumble Match upon his return from injury. He is a former Bullet Club member and will now shift his focus towards the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39.

The former AEW star went toe-to-toe with Gunther in the final stages of the Men's Rumble before eliminating the Intercontinental Champion.

