Former world champion reacts to Logan Paul's training regime ahead of WWE title match against Roman Reigns

Will Ospreay sent a one-word message to Logan Paul in reaction to a recent training photo from The Maverick.

Paul was recently spotted training alongside Shawn Michaels for his upcoming match against Roman Reigns. He also shared a photo of him doing a moonsault in training.

In reaction to the photo, Ospreay quoted Paul's tweet and simply wrote, 'Sick.'

The Commonwealth Kingpin has enjoyed an incredible 2022. He appeared on AEW TV numerous times throughout the year and even defended the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Orange Cassidy.

The two men collided at the joint AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Post-match, Ospreay was confronted by the returning Katsuyori Shibata.

He also faced Dax Harwood in a singles match on Dynamite and The United Empire recently competed in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. Ospreay teamed up with Aussie Open against The Elite in a losing effort.

How did fans react to Will Ospreay's tweet to Logan Paul?

In reaction to Will Ospreay's tweet to Logan Paul, fans claimed that the current New Japan Pro Wrestling star would put together a great match if he ever stepped into the ring with Logan Paul.

One Twitter user hilariously claimed that Ospreay is the third Paul brother after Logan and Jake. Whereas one questioned if the current IWGP US Heavyweight Champion was ever going to show up on Monday Night RAW.

Paul, who is still relatively new to the company, will compete in only his third WWE match at Crown Jewel.

Upon WWE's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, he will face Roman Reigns and challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Maverick previously faced The Miz in a singles match at SummerSlam after making his debut alongside The A-Lister at WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match.

