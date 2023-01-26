Former World Champion's WWE debut seemingly teased for Royal Rumble

Speculation is mounting that former IWGP World Champion Jay White will make his debut at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble premium live event on January 28th, 2023. The speculations started following a tweet from the official WWE handle. Fans are eagerly awaiting the show and are wondering if the tweet confirms White's participation in the event.

The Royal Rumble is famous for its unexpected returns and debuts for wrestlers who have been away or are not anticipated to appear. Recent reports have surfaced about the future of Jay White with New Japan Pro Wrestling, with rumors suggesting that he may be leaving the promotion in the near future. White recently lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 17, held at the Tokyo Dome.

As excitement builds and rumors of various comebacks and unexpected appearances circulate, WWE on BT Sport's Twitter account posted a tweet. The tweet had bold predictions for the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 event. The tweet included predictions such as Jay White making his debut.

The tweet also highlights some of the possible returns and surprises that fans can expect from the event, adding to the excitement and intrigue of the show. A few highlights mentioned include Rhea Ripley eliminating more than 10 women, and Brock Lesnar having a powerful showing. Other possible surprises mentioned were Asuka revealing a new persona and The Rock making a comeback.

WWE rumored to be pursuing former Bullet Club star

WWE is rumored to be in talks to sign Hikuleo, a former member of the Bullet Club, from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, according to a report by Fightful Select.

At NJPW New Year's Dash, Hikuleo was challenged to a match with the stipulation that the loser must leave Japan following an attack by the Bullet Club and its leader, Jay White.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Hikuleo vs Jay White in a ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ match is set for Feb. 11th. #njnbg Hikuleo vs Jay White in a ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ match is set for Feb. 11th. #njnbg https://t.co/grmsLqgzEX

The announcement caused excitement among fans on social media, with many speculating that Hikuleo, a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, may be headed to World Wrestling Entertainment.

