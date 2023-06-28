Former world champion says he was "disappointed" being a part of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023

NJPW star and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi expressed his disappointment at his role during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II event.

Takagi, along with BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi, competed against the United Empire's Jeff Cobb, TJP, and Kyle Fletcher on the Zero-Hour Buy-In pre-show OF Forbidden Door II.

While his team emerged victorious, he voiced his dissatisfaction in a backstage promo, stating that he had hoped for a bigger role considering his participation last year.

"I was able to participate last year, but this year is the pre-show. As a wrestler, I'm honestly disappointed. I'm a man. I'm always waiting for an offer," Takagi said. [H/T- Fightful]

Takagi's disappointment stems from his desire to showcase his wrestling skills and contribute to the event's main card. In the 2022 Forbidden Door, Takagi teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting to defeat the Bullet Club (Young Bucks and El Phantasmo).

This year's pre-show placement left Takagi yearning for a greater opportunity to shine on the main card.

Shingo Takagi talks about AEW star Kenny Omega wanting to face him

Shingo Takagi revealed that Kenny Omega had expressed his interest in wrestling him before joining AEW.

In an interview with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Takagi mentioned that he had heard from the press in December 2018 about Omega's desire to face him in the ring the following year.

"In December 2018, at those last Korakuen Hall events, I heard from the press that Kenny Omega wanted to wrestle me the next year. Then he left, so I’d always had in mind that he wanted to wrestle me in AEW. So I always had the place in the back of my mind," said Takagi.

However, Omega eventually left NJPW, and Takagi had always kept the idea in his mind that their encounter would occur in AEW.

