A top NJPW star has subtly teased a future feud with former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley by sharing an interesting picture. The name in question is Will Ospreay.

The IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion is set to defend his title against Shota Umino at NJPW Power Struggle 2023. Umino challenged Ospreay for the title after the latter's successful defense against Zack Sabre Jr. at Royal Quest III.

Shota Umino also happens to be Jon Moxley's protege in Japan. Taking to Twitter, Ospreay shared two pictures, including an image of the 26-year-old sensation alongside The Purveyor of Violence. The Aerial Assassin also shared a cryptic caption, seemingly hinting at a potential rivalry with Moxley.

"I understand why you want the US Belt now," wrote Ospreay.

Moxley feuded with Will Ospreay last year during his stint in NJPW. He defeated Ospreay in the main event of the NJPW Windy City Riot event. The former AEW World Champion closed the show, saying he was the "Ace of New Japan."

Fans would be excited to see the two stars engage in another high-profile program under the AEW banner. They could soon deliver a classic bout at a major pay-per-view if the rivalry materializes.

Jon Moxley is scheduled for a match at NJPW Power Struggle

At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2023, Jon Moxley shockingly lost his International Title to Rey Fenix. It was later revealed that Moxley called an audible due to a concussion he suffered during the match. Since then, he has been away from in-ring action.

Moxley is set to return to the ring for a major match outside All Elite Wrestling. The former AEW World Champion will take on Great-O-Khan next month at the NJPW Power Struggle event.

Moxley is seemingly recovering from his injury and will aim to regain his lost momentum upon his comeback.

