"Just for you hun" - Former world champion sends a message to Jon Moxley by taking a shot at his wife Renee Paquette

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has taken a shot at Jon Moxley. During the recent NJPW Hyper Battle, Ospreay sent out a tweet directed at Moxley's wife, Rene Paquette.

Ospreay is currently scheduled to compete in a singles match against Jon Moxley at NJPW Windy City Riot show in Chicago. The 28-year-old called out the former AEW World Champion for weeks before he eventually responded.

Taking to Twitter, Ospreay claimed that everyone is a fan of his, including Moxley's wife. The leader of The United Empire concluded by mentioning that he would take it easy on Moxley for the sake of his wife.

"Everyone is a fan of Will Ospreay especially @JonMoxley Wife. @ReneePaquette I’ll take it easy on him just for you hun."

Check out Will Ospreay's tweet below:

During WrestleMania 38 weekend, Moxley also made a surprise appearance at NJPW Lonestar Shootout. The AEW star took to the microphone and claimed that he would teach The Commonwealth Kingpin a lesson in Chicago during their upcoming match.

Check out Moxley's warning to Ospreay at NJPW Lonestar Shootout:

Jon Moxley's recent run in NJPW has seen him compete on STRONG

Jon Moxley has competed on NJPW STRONG in recent months. The former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion last competed in a New Japan ring when he faced the Suzuki-gun duo of Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in a tag team match on NJPW STRONG while teaming up with Eddie Kingston.

In August 2021, Moxley teamed up with Yuji Nagata to face The Good Brothers at NJPW Resurgence. On that occasion, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows prevailed over Moxley and Nagata.

During his run as the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion, Moxley even defended his title in AEW against Nagata and Karl Anderson before eventually losing to Lance Archer in a brutal Texas Death Match.

Moxley will aim to walk out with a massive win at NJPW Windy City Riot on April 16th by pinning a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in the form of Will Ospreay.

