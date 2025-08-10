Former World Champion set to make AEW in-ring return

A former World Champion in professional wrestling is making his return to the ring in AEW after a hiatus of over two months. He will compete in a high-stakes battle against three other AEW stars on this week's episode of Collision.Former ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness will make his comeback to the squared circle. The wrestling legend last competed against FTR at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25 this year. Since signing with AEW in 2023, McGuinness has been working as a commentator. However, he has competed in the ring a couple of times over the past year.This week on Collision, the 49-year-old star will compete against Daniel Garcia, Lee Moriarity, and Hechicero for an IWGP World Championship opportunity against Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door later this month. Fans have been excited for this match since the company announced Nigel's return for this epic showdown.Many feel Zack Sabre and Nigel McGuinness are two of the greatest technical wrestlers in history. Fans have been clamoring to see the two stars sharing the ring at some point. There is a good possibility that Tony Khan could be planning this match at Forbidden Door.That said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for the former ROH World Champion at Collision next week.Nigel McGuinness sends a message ahead of his in-ring return at AEW CollisionNigel McGuinness, a respected pro wrestling veteran, may compete only sporadically, but his matches never fail to draw attention. Ahead of his first bout in over two months, the 49-year-old shared a message for his fans.Taking to X, McGuinness acknowledged that training for his in-ring return will be challenging. However, he is highly motivated to earn a shot at the IWGP World Championship at Forbidden Door. Exuding optimism, Nigel wrote:&quot;Leaving this here - steep training curve - but I'm leaving everything in the ring to take this opportunity...&quot;Check out his X post below:Nigel Mcguinness @McGuinnessNigelLINKLeaving this here - steep training curve - but I'm leaving everything in the ring to take this opportunity...McGuinness has a massive challenge ahead in the form of Daniel Garcia, Lee Moriarty, and Hechicero. Only time will tell if the veteran will be able to overcome this major challenge at such a stage in his career.