"Such a little b*tch" - Former world champion absolutely rips Kenny Omega, takes multiple digs at him

Will Ospreay has once again put Kenny Omega on notice. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion absolutely ripped the AEW star apart and took multiple digs at him in a recent interview.

For months, the two men have had issues with one another. Following Omega's departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ospreay, along with Jay White, were pushed as the two top gaijins in the company.

Speaking in an interview with Wrestle Inn, The Commonwealth Kingpin claimed that Kenny Omega is "fragile" and promised to end the AEW star if they ever crossed paths.

"He can think what he wants about me, but the motherfu**er is such a little bi*ch,'' said Ospreay. ''The same person who is like, 'I grew up after six or seven five-star matches.' No you didn't, you c*nt. You vanity search your name on Twitter to see what everybody says and when it's bad, you cry in the corner of your million-pound house and you're still bothered by some c*nt who sits doing some wrestling matches who is trying to help out, not only the British scene, but the Japanese scene, because I'm not an idiot when it comes to my company. We got hit hard by the pandemic. Does that mean I'm taking a day off? No, I'm working my a** off to bring it back because that's what you said to do. This is the reason I don't like Kenny. This is where some people can relate. When you say something to me, look me in the eye, and speak to me, when you talk to me and tell me this and then go to fans and talk differently, that's where we have a problem. You have my number, if we have a problem, call me and we can fu**ing talk about this. I don't have anything to say to him. Be all, end all, I'm sure if everyone was in the same room, I would slap him. The worst thing is, people are gonna listen and be like, 'They're building to something.' We're not building up to anything. He's a c*nt. I will slap that boy and remind him, 'You're a fu**ing 40-year-old man and you're fu**ing fragile. Do you really want to get with me? I will end you.'" (H/T: Fightful)

Ciarán @CiaranRH93



Kenny Omega defeated Orange Cassidy and PAC to retain the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing!



#AEW @KennyOmegamanX @orangecassidy @BASTARDPAC 1 year ago today:Kenny Omega defeated Orange Cassidy and PAC to retain the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing! 1 year ago today:Kenny Omega defeated Orange Cassidy and PAC to retain the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing!#AEW @KennyOmegamanX @orangecassidy @BASTARDPAC https://t.co/NYHgsZcoc8

Will Ospreay faced one of Kenny Omega's former opponents at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view

At the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Will Ospreay defeated Orange Cassidy, a man Kenny Omega has previously defended the AEW World Championship against.

With his win over Cassidy, the United Empire leader successfully retained the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship for the first time since winning the vacant title.

Ospreay and Omega have previously faced each other at PWG but never competed in a singles match in NJPW.

It remains to be seen if a match between the two men could ever take place at some point in AEW or over in Japan, considering the two decided to put their issues aside. As of now, though, Kenny Omega is recovering from injury.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay? Yes No 0 votes so far