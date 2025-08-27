Former World Heavyweight Champion rules out WWE return after confirming retirement (Exclusive)

A former World Champion who previously worked for AEW has made it clear that his return was unlikely. According to him, WWE did not want him back either.

The star in question, Jake Hager, has worked in several promotions during his career. His recent departure from AEW, however, does not seem to be amicable. His attitude towards Tony Khan was evident in his recent comments, and the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has confirmed his retirement from in-ring competition.

Speaking on UnSKripted this week, Jake Hager was asked about whether he had any plans to return to the ring. He said:

"You know I am 43 right now. I feel like I am noticing changes in my body. I think it's telling me it's time to grow a moustache like Dutch and let a very beautiful woman ride it."

He ruled out a surprise WWE Royal Rumble appearance as well, implying that Triple H, who is head booker and CCO of the company, didn't like him:

"I sincerely doubt it. I don't think they like me very much... [on being asked if he meant Triple H] whoever books the Royal Rumble."

The former WWE star recently mentioned the locker room atmosphere in AEW

According to Jake Hager, it wasn't easy to get in touch with Tony Khan for creative discussion regarding the stars' careers.

Speaking on the same episode of UnSKripted, Hager stated:

"If you wanted to pitch an idea, you were at the building like 1 AM, 2 AM after the show was done. You were waiting in line because he had so many other important things to go on. And you never got his full attention. And if you did get his attention, he would give you some kind of bullsh*t response like, 'Oh, I see you like a tag team with Sammy Guevara, I don't really see you doing that.'"

It remains to be seen if Hager will change his mind about pro-wrestling sometime in the future.

