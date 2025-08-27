"Get the F*ck out of here" - Former AEW star goes ballistic while talking about Tony Khan (Exclusive)

It appears there is no love lost between a former AEW star and Tony Khan. The star in question, Jake Hager, recently spoke about the backstage workings and how they infuriated him.

Ad

Jake Hager was recently asked about how he never got pushed in the Jacksonville-based promotion. While he did gain some momentum during a brief period when he wore a purple hat, the creative direction never really made an effort to showcase him. According to Hager, even pitching an idea to Tony Khan was out of the question.

Speaking on the latest episode of UnSKripted, the former AEW star scoffed at the thought of suggesting ideas to Tony Khan and said:

Ad

Trending

"Oh, pitch an idea to General Palpatine? Yes, yes (mimics Star Wars character). Get the f*ck out of here," Hager said.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

He recalled what it was like to pitch an idea to Khan:

"If you wanted to pitch an idea, you were at the building like 1 AM, 2 AM after the show was done. You were waiting in line because he had so many other important things to go on. And you never got his full attention. And if you did get his attention, he would give you some kind of bullsh*t response like, 'Oh, I see you like a tag team with Sammy Guevara, I don't really see you doing that.'"

Ad

Ad

Tony Khan allegedly even ignores Chris Jericho, according to the former AEW star

Jake Hager was quite close to Chris Jericho during their time together in the Jacksonville-based promotion, which led to the latter sharing a particular detail with Hager.

Speaking on the latest episode of UnSKripted, Hager stated:

"I think everything changed after he (Cody Rhodes) left, because he was involved with it, and after that, it just kinda became a free-for-all. Young Bucks and Kenny still had a big say in what they were doing. Chris (Jericho) obviously had a big say in what he was doing. But even Chris... he would tell me that Tony would not respond to his messages for like two weeks. It became a point to where, like, either AEW is important, or it's not."

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the Jacksonville-based promotion down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit and backlink to Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!