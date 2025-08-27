Tony Khan used to allegedly ignore Chris Jericho's messages repeatedly, claims ex-AEW star (Exclusive)

Despite Chris Jericho being a major part of the AEW roster and one of the earliest signings by the company, he apparently was ignored by Tony Khan at times. A former star of the company, Jake Hager, recently disclosed some details from his time working in Tony Khan's roster.

Chris Jericho is considered to be one of the driving forces behind AEW's success. Nevertheless, even his rapport with Tony Khan apparently deteriorated after Cody Rhodes left the company. Jericho has allegedly confided this to Hager, as per the latter's recent comments.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the former All Elite star stated:

"Everything changed after he (Cody Rhodes) left, because he was involved with it, and after that, it just kinda became a free-for-all. Young Bucks and Kenny still had a big say in what they were doing. Chris (Jericho) obviously had a big say in what he was doing. But even Chris, he would tell me that Tony would not respond to his messages for like two weeks. It became a point to where, like, either AEW is important, or it's not."

Jake Hager mentioned that Tony Khan is the sole booker in AEW

According to Jake, Tony Khan does have people who help him write storylines, but they do not actually dispute anything or go against their boss.

Speaking on the same episode of UnSKripted, the former All Elite star explained:

"Absolutely (on being asked if Tony Khan was the only booker). There's yes-men that help him write his storylines. But there is no one there that can tell him no."

He further stated that Tony Khan considered the roster his toy box.

"You know why? Because this is his toy box. And nobody can else can play with his toys but him. And it's so.. so mind-blowing."

Given his comments, it is unlikely that Jake Hager will consider going back to the Jacksonville-based promotion ever again.

