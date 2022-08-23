Former WWE and AEW star Jake Atlas' arrest video released

Former WWE and AEW star Jake Atlas' arrest video has been released following his domestic violence charge in May this year.

Atlas was arrested on May 23rd in Orange County, Florida for domestic battery. He was said to have gotten physical with his long-time partner, allegedly angered when said partner was more attentive with another. A verbal argument is said to have been the starting point that became progressively worse.

Jake Atlas was signed to AEW on a per-appearance deal at the end of 2021, but following his arrest found himself removed from the promotion in June. Approximately three months later, TMZ has released the arrest video, during which he can be seen being questioned by police.

In the video, the 27-year-old can be heard claiming he is an "international trained superstar" and making inflammatory remarks about his partner. The video shows the former NXT and 205 Live star to be completely uncooperative and agitated, leading to his eventual arrest.

In the month following the initial altercation, it emerged that the ex-WWE star wouldn't face further punishment with the charges against him dropped. Officials said that the case was not suitable for prosecution.

Jake Atlas wrestled just twice during his AEW tenure

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Welcome to the team!

is All Elite! Congratulations on winning your tryout match last night, Jake Atlas! What a great @AEW debut, and now @kennymarquez, I’ll see you Tomorrow night in Newark at the debut of #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork ! Safe travels, and…Welcome to the team! #JakeAtlas is All Elite! Congratulations on winning your tryout match last night, Jake Atlas! What a great @AEW debut, and now @kennymarquez, I’ll see you Tomorrow night in Newark at the debut of #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! Safe travels, and…Welcome to the team! #JakeAtlas is All Elite! https://t.co/b9oDuGLZWZ

Following his release from WWE in 2021, Atlas wrestled EFFY at his Big Gay Brunch event for GCW. He also appeared for ROH at Death Before Dishonor.

He took a hiatus from wrestling before emerging on AEW Dark: Elevation to defeat Serpentico. Following the bout, Tony Khan made his way from the back to shake his hand and effectively welcome him to the promotion.

The next day, Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Atlas had joined the company. However, disaster struck during his next match when he tore his ACL against Adam Cole on Rampage. It would be while he was out injured that Atlas was arrested and subsequently found his All Elite deal lapsed.

