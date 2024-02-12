Former WWE and AEW star visits Malakai Black’s wrestling school [Photo]⁩

A former AEW star was present at Malakai Black's training school recently. The star being discussed is Bobby Fish.

Bobby Fish signed with AEW in 2021 and aligned with Adam Cole. After a brief stint, he was released from the promotion in August 2022.

Malakai Black and Zelina Vega own a training school named The Dark Arts which is used for tutoring Muay Thai and pro-wrestling.

Recently, Bobby took to Instagram to thank The House of Black member for letting him utilize their training school for tutoring young talents.

"Thank you @malakaiblxck for the open door policy you’ve extended to me @thedarkartsgym.. Your generosity is appreciated, my friend. The opportunity to impact young talent in our industry as they embark on the journey/process you and I know all too well is humbling."

He further continued:

"PS to those in search of Muay Thai training as well as professional wrestling, @thedarkartsgym is the place. State of the art facility, top level instruction and the surprise drop in prospect of Muay Thai legends like @liambadco & @andybadco1 are just a few of the reasons that come to mind!" Bobby Fish shared.

Bobby Fish is currently working with MLW and will return to the promotion at February 29 for Intimidation Games.

Dax Harwood responds to Malakai Black's criticism

Malakai arrived at AEW in 2021. He wrestled a few singles matches and then later aligned himself with Brody King and Buddy Matthews.

Recently, certain fans despised the former WWE star for not wrestling in singles competition. FTR member Dax Harwood replied that he has always been a tag team player.

"Tag team wrestling IS main event. Also, are you sure Malakai isn’t a tag team guy? PWG Tag Team Champions with Brody King. Incredible tag team with @ChrisHero?" he tweeted.

The House of Black is currently feuding against FTR.

