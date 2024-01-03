Former WWE star responds to criticism of Malakai Black's booking in AEW

A former WWE Tag Team Champion has reacted to the criticism surrounding Malakai Black's booking in AEW and his absence from singles competition. The name in question is Dax Harwood.

Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) made his AEW debut in 2021. He was also involved in a notable feud against Cody Rhodes in his first year, defeating the latter in three consecutive singles matches. The star is now a part of the House of Black faction alongside Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart.

Surprisingly, the former NXT Champion didn't compete in any singles matches last year. A fan on Twitter recently claimed that Black wasn't a tag team competitor and should instead be booked in one-on-one bouts. The post drew a response from Dax Harwood.

The FTR member mentioned that Black had enjoyed much success as a tag team wrestler in the past alongside prominent names such as Chris Hero and Brody King. Harwood also highlighted the importance of two-on-two bouts:

"Tag team wrestling IS main event. Also, are you sure Malakai isn’t a tag team guy? PWG Tag Team Champions with Brody King. Incredible tag team with @ChrisHero?" he tweeted.

Malakai Black on why he isn't having singles matches

Malakai Black has not had a singles match since September 2022. He took on Kidd Bandit in his last one-on-one contest at Prestige Perseverance.

On Instagram, the former NXT Champion recently broke his silence on why he hasn't competed in singles bouts.

"Why am I not having singles matches? I don't know, I think it's because they want us to work as The House of Black and as six man [sic]. I was also not in six-man [matches] to hide said non-existing injury."

Only time will tell if fans will finally see the House of Black leader in a singles match this year.