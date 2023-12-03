Former WWE and AEW Tag Team Champions receive an offer to join The House of Black

After weeks of pestering them, The House of Black has offered one of the top tag teams in AEW a chance to join the faction. The tandem in question is FTR.

For weeks, the Malakai Black-led faction has been interfering in the affairs of the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. While they have launched multiple post-match attacks on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, tonight was a different story.

Following Black and Buddy Matthews' tag team win over Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels on AEW Collision, the lights went dim. FTR soon arrived at ringside, possibly seeking retribution against the heel group.

Malakai Black stopped the top duo as he had some words to say. He boldly assumed that FTR appeared because they returned to their senses and wanted to join The House of Black.

The former NXT Champion then put the mic down, seemingly expecting a response from Wheeler and Harwood. Before FTR could speak, they were blindsided by Buddy Matthews. This resulted in a brawl between the two sides.

Ultimately, The House of Black left the ring with the upper hand, taking out their rivals. It will be interesting to see how FTR will retaliate following another attack.

