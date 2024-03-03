Former WWE Attitude Era star shows up on AEW Collision

A former WWE Superstar, who was active during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s, made his in-ring return on the latest episode of AEW Collision.

The former WWE Attitude Era star in question is Christopher Daniels. While he is best known for his time in TNA Wrestling, Daniels also had a brief stint with the Stamford-based promotion back in 1998 to 2001 during the Attitude Era. He is currently signed with AEW as the Head of Talent Relations.

Daniels is still active as an in-ring performer as well, and he could be seen competing in the ring occasionally. During the most recent episode of Collision, Christopher Daniels made his in-ring return on AEW TV. Daniels teamed up with Matt Sydal to take on Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in a tag team bout.

When it seemed like Daniels and Sydal were set to pick up the win, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal interfered in the match. Lethal took down the former WWE Superstar with a Lethal Combination, thus costing him the match.

Expand Tweet

While Christopher Daniels continues to serve as the Head of Talent Relations in Tony Khan's promotion, his in-ring career also keeps continuing. Only time will tell when he will be seen on TV again.

Do you think Christopher Daniels should wrestle more often? Sound off in the comments!