Former WWE booker points out major difference between AEW and Triple H's latest signings

Bronson Reed's WWE debut worked better than the segment that saw the AEW debut of Granden Goetzman, according to Jim Cornette.

Goetzman made his debut during AEW Dynamite this past week. He appeared as a mystery attacker alongside Parker Boudreaux on behalf of Swerve Strickland in the new stable, 'Mogul Affiliates.' Together, they attacked Keith Lee with steel steps and a cinder block.

Bronson Reed, however, made his return to WWE to cost Dexter Lumis his Ladder match against the Miz during RAW. He received a major push in NJPW before making his shocking return.

Jim Cornette spoke about the Dynamite segment during his 'Experience' podcast. He explained that Reed's debut worked better as it had better shock value.

"The only way you can make a debut of an unknown is when they are not only- they have to have some combination of two things... I'm talking about Jonah, what's his old name, Bronson Reed, okay he could be an unknown that can make an impression because you can bring that big f**king guy out and let him do that splash off the top rope, and everybody go holy f**k." (14:32-15:29)

Bronson Reed was yet another NXT Black and Gold era star to be re-signed by Triple H. He had previously held the North American Title while working under the King of Kings.

Jim Cornette recalled WWE legends that had made better debuts than at AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette continued to speak on examples of stars that can make impactful debuts as opposed to Goetzman's AEW debut.

With Abdullah the Butcher and the Giant - now AEW broadcaster Paul Wight - being earmarked, it was evident physical stature was on the mind of the former Smoky Mountain promoter.

"It's like when he used to bring out the Giant, or Abdullah the Butcher or the Goddamn Freak or the Behemoth or whatever. Somebody that's either tall enough or heavy enough or jacked enough or whatever that they stand out from whatever the current standards are and they can do even one or two things incredibly impressively and you build the segment around, that's a surprise debut," Cornette noted. (15:30-15:54)

Goetzman was a second-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team in 2011. He played baseball until last year and made it to the AAA level with the Rays before spending some time in the farm systems of the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros.

