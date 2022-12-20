Released WWE superstar returns after 16 months to help The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis on RAW

The Miz finally managed to get one over Dexter Lumis, as he is now richer than before. In their "Winner Takes All" match, The A-Lister emerged as a surprising winner with some help from Bronson Reed, aka Jonah.

Reed was released by WWE in 2021 after a stint with NXT. He signed for the company in 2019 and won the North American Championship. Meanwhile, The Miz and Dexter Lumis have been at loggerheads for a while after it emerged that the Grand Slam Champion was using Lumis to get attention.

On the latest episode of RAW, The A-Lister faced Lumis with bags of money hanging from the top. The ladder match saw the former NXT star take the fight to The A-Lister. However, few expected the arrival of the 330-pound star Bronson Reed, who debuted on the main roster 16 months after his WWE release last year.

It has been rumored for a while now that Triple H was interested in bringing Bronson Reed back into the mix. He was praised during his time in WWE and was with New Japan Pro-Wrestling earlier this year.

However, during the high-stakes ladder match, Lumis stopped The Miz from winning on numerous occasions. However, the former NXT star was taken by surprise when Bronson Reed attacked him from out of nowhere. He not only took out Dexter Lumis but also helped Miz climb the ladder, cementing their alliance.

It will be interesting to see how the alliance between The Miz and Bronson Reed plays out. This is the third NXT star with whom The Miz has had some sort of involvement. The first was alongside Ciampa, who is now injured. The second was Dexter Lumis, with whom The A-Lister has been feuding.

