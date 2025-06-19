Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon should never work in wrestling again, says AEW star

Vince McMahon is a controversial figure in the world of professional wrestling. One AEW star believes he should never work in wrestling again.

Rachael Ellering is the latest to comment on Vince McMahon. Over the years, Vince has found himself embroiled in a lot of controversies. The most recent was the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant over alleged sexual misconduct against her. This ultimately resulted in his exit from WWE. However, people have not forgotten about his alleged misdeeds.

Speaking on the Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, AEW star Rachael Ellering said that the industry has done a good job in getting rid of some "scummy" people in recent years. She also campaigned for the good people in the industry to get more opportunities.

Trending

“I think some cases are so warranted. Yeah, and I think that’s something that is a good progression in the last couple years in wrestling in trying to get some of these really scummy people out of wrestling, or at least limit what they’re doing. Because there are some really, really good people in wrestling… Give them the time, give them the money, give them the focus, right? These people, I call them b***heads. I’m like, ‘We don’t need these b***heads.’"

She further added that Hulk Hogan should be out of the wrestling business, and Vince should never work in the industry again.

"There are plenty of extremely talented, genuinely good people that are deserving of these spots and time and bookings and all of that and fanfare that — get the bad ones out of here because some of them genuinely deserve to be written off because they’re terrible human beings that in any line of work would be written off and so I think there’s some people that it’s totally justified…. I think Hulk Hogan should (be out of wrestling), yeah, and I have no comment on Tessa (Blanchard)… I don’t think he (Vince McMahon) should ever work in wrestling again.” [H/T Fightful]

Vince McMahon reportedly tried to buy BKFC

Vince McMahon was responsible for building the WWE into the global juggernaut it is known as today. Hence, he has a lot of knowledge on how to grow a promotion. Despite his controversial exit from the sports entertainment juggernaut, it looks like he is still looking at other opportunities.

According to Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Vince recently tried to buy Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. David Feldman, the founder and president of BKFC, issued a statement regarding this, stating that the timing wasn't right for both of them.

"He’s a great guy, his whole team is great, but the timing wasn’t right for us," said Feldman, who was not willing to relinquish full control of BKFC. "He’s Vince McMahon - if I were him, I’d want creative control too. He was awesome, very complimentary, and he was very serious to do business."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon will continue to try to purchase another promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More