Former WWE boss Vince McMahon attempted to buy major promotion; wanted full creative control - Reports

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon may be a controversial figure today, but some fans still yearn for his return to the business. As such, he attempted to purchase a major promotion sometime back.

Mr. McMahon has been under scrutiny for quite some time, courtesy of a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant over allegations of misconduct. However, that hasn't stopped the 79-year-old legend from making big moves.

He recently launched a private investment firm called 14TH & I. It looks like this is just the beginning, as he has reportedly been taking an active interest in outside ventures.

According to Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Vince McMahon recently tried to buy Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

In a statement issued by BKFC founder and President David Feldman, the former WWE boss wanted full creative control of the promotion. However, the talks fizzled out as Feldman thought the timing wasn't right for both parties.

"He’s a great guy, his whole team is great, but the timing wasn’t right for us," said Feldman, who was not willing to relinquish full control of BKFC. "He’s Vince McMahon - if I were him, I’d want creative control too. He was awesome, very complimentary, and he was very serious to do business."

Shane McMahon breaks silence on Vince McMahon's WWE return rumors

Rumors of Vince McMahon buying back the Stamford-based promotion from TKO have been running rampant on social media lately.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Shane McMahon said his father still owns a big chunk of TKO and wouldn't rule out the idea of Mr. McMahon returning to power someday.

"Well, he owns a big part of TKO still. So, you never know what's going to happen there either. So, I'm not trying to be vague. I'm just saying anything can happen."

Many fans and veterans alike think Shane-O Mac will return if Vince were to get back in the business.

