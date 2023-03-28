Former WWE Champion admits he was "f**king furious" with AEW for pulling him from major show

If there is one thing that wrestlers hate worse than their hectic schedule, it's when that schedule changes, which is exactly why an AEW star was furious with the company for pulling him from an event.

The star in question is former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who despite taking fewer independent bookings since signing his new contract in October 2022, was booked to compete at Over The Top Wrestling's Scrappermania 7 event in Ireland over St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Moxley was originally meant to compete for OTT in March 2020, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Moxley wasn't able to compete at Scrappermania 7 either as AEW had booked him in for a match for their "House Rules" event in Troy, Ohio.

Speaking on Renee Paquette's podcast, "The Sessions," Jon Moxley recently admitted that he was furious about being pulled from the event and even felt like he needed to make it up to fans who missed him during time off and other canceled events.

“The thing with OTT the other week, I was f**king furious about. Totally happy to do the (AEW) house show. You’re telling me I’m gonna do a show and I only have to drive 90 miles to Troy, Ohio? Great. What better way to spend a Saturday night? But I was already booked on that day. It’s just this weight – the dates I missed when I was in rehab. I missed a DEFY show, and whatever else, a bunch of AEW shows and a pay-per-view. Having that weight on my back of a date I feel like I’ve gotta make up, I feel so bad about it. I hate having that weight. So now I still have to go to OTT. I will make that date up. Sorry about that unfortunate circumstance, fans in Ireland.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Moxley instead teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli to go against Lee Moriarty and Big Bill in the main event of "House Rules," where the Blackpool Combat Club came out victorious.

Jon Moxley wasn't the only AEW star to be pulled from OTT Scrappermania 7

To make up for the fact that they have taken the main selling point of OTT's biggest show of the year so far, AEW made it up to them by allowing both PAC and Eddie Kingston to compete instead. However, that didn't go to plan either.

In the days leading up to the event, Eddie Kingston revealed on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to miss the event. Kingston is still set to compete at ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31st against Claudio Castagnoli, meaning that Eddie should be back to full fitness.

PAC was still able to appear at the two-day event, defeating former WWE Superstar Big Damo on night one and winning a four-way match on night two that also included Big Damo, as well as Leon Slater and Robbie X.

