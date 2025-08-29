Former WWE Champion Breaks Silence After Making AEW Debut on Collision

Tony Khan's AEW saw the debut of a former WWE champion on a significant episode of Collision. Following a spectacular in-ring performance as part of All Elite Wrestling's overseas tour, the star sent out their first message after competing in the Jacksonville-based promotion.The aforementioned star, who was a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, is Isla Dawn. She was released from the company earlier this year, while WWE chose to retain her former partner, Alba Fyre, on the roster. Months later, she officially made her debut for AEW on last week's Collision, which took place in OVO Hydro in her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland.Isla Dawn squared off against the rising star, Megan Bayne. Despite a spectacular debut, Dawn came up short in defeating The Megasaurus. After her first time inside an All Elite Wrestling ring, Dawn took to her Instagram to reflect on the first night of her new chapter in professional wrestling.&quot;You ain’t gotta tell me, it’s just in my nature ✨#AEWCollision.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIsla Dawn clarified that she is not dating an AEW starBefore she made her debut, there had been rumors about Isla Dawn dating James Drake, who has made occasional appearances in AEW and was part of the Grizzled Young Veterans faction as well. However, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion stated in an interview with Daily Star that Drake was only her best friend.“There’s one rumor that I dated James Drake, which I really want to make clear that we have never [bursts out laughing]. The internet thinks that and I’m like, ‘No, I hate — no, I don’t hate my love,” she said as she continued laughing, before she explained the nature of their relationship. &quot;He’s my best friend. That’s probably the only one that I see sometimes and I’m like, ‘No!'” she said. [ITR Wrestling]With Isla Dawn beginning a new journey in her wrestling career, it remains to be seen if she will find the success that alluded her during her tenure in WWE.