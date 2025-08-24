Former WWE star officially debuts in AEW

A former WWE Superstar made her AEW debut tonight on Collision against a top star on the roster. She came out to a great reception and put on a great performance in the ring.This week's episode of AEW Dynamite and Collision, the go-home shows before Forbidden Door, took place at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland. These were taped last Wednesday. Reports came in regarding Isla Dawn being backstage for the show in her hometown. To the surprise of many, she suddenly competed in her debut match against Megan Bayne.This was no longer a secret to the rest of the world, as the match had been officially announced before the start of tonight's show. This was one of her first matches since WWE released her in February, when the company suddenly split up The Unholy Union.She came out tonight and surprised the Glasgow fans, who gave her a great reception upon her appearance. But things immediately turned solemn as The Megasus revealed herself to be her opponent.The Modern-Day Witch put on a great performance, and it didn't seem like she was making her debut for AEW. Megan Bayne is considered one of the most dominant women on the roster, but this didn't look like a completely one-sided affair.Isla Dawn had all the momentum mid-match, but this all ended when Bayne suddenly struck her with the Decapitator, a jumping clothesline. The All Elite Goddess capped this off by hitting her with a Running Liger Bomb for the win. Unfortunately, her debut did not turn out the way she wanted, but it was still an incredible showing.It's unclear if this was a sign that Tony Khan was considering signing her to AEW. This might be just a one-time appearance, but you can never completely rule out her eventually becoming All Elite.