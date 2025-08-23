AEW Officially Announces Debut Match of 2-Time WWE champion

A former WWE champion is set to make her AEW debut, and the Jacksonville-based promotion recently announced it officially. This week's edition of Dynamite and Collision both took place in Glasgow ahead of Forbidden Door tomorrow night in London at the O2 Arena. While Dynamite concluded on Wednesday, Collision is set to air tomorrow, and All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that a hometown talent is going to make her debut. The star in question is Isla Dawn, a former one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion who departed the Stamford-based promotion in February this year as part of their mass releases.Dawn, who was spotted backstage at Dynamite, will be competing against Megan Bayne in her debut match on Collision, and All Elite Wrestling officially confirmed the same on X (fka Twitter).&quot;Saturday Night #AEWCollision 8/7c, @TNTDrama + @SportsonMax TOMORROW NIGHT Isla Dawn vs Megan Bayne Scotland's own @RealIslaDawn makes her AEW debut to face @MeganBayne! The Megasus looks to continue her dominance over opponents on TNT + HBO Max, TOMORROW NIGHT!&quot;Isla Dawn Shuts Down Rumors Of Dating AEW StarIsla Dawn recently shed light on an All Elite star she has a connection with, which previously caused fans online to believe she was dating the star. However, in an interview with the Daily Star, Dawn addressed rumors of dating James Drake and confirmed that they are just friends.&quot;There’s one rumor that I dated James Drake, which I really want to make clear that we have never [bursts out laughing]...He’s my best friend. That’s probably the only one that I see sometimes and I’m like, ‘No!'” she said.&quot; [H/T: ITR Wrestling]It will be interesting to see if Drake, who makes sporadic appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion, will ever be seen with Dawn on All Elite Wrestling programming. Meanwhile, fans of Dawn will be hopeful of a bright future for the star in Tony Khan's promotion.