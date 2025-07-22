  • home icon
Released WWE star Isla Dawn officially confirms she's not dating AEW name - "He's my best friend"

By Sujay
Published Jul 22, 2025 04:02 GMT
Isla Dawn is a former WWE star. (Image credits: Isla Dawn
Isla Dawn is a former WWE star. (Image credits: Dawn's X handle)

Released WWE star Isla Dawn has officially confirmed that she is not dating an AEW star. She clarified that he is just her best friend.

Dawn was a major part of NXT UK and was with the company from 2018 to 2025. The 31-year-old was released from her contract on February 8, 2025, and has now confirmed that she is not dating AEW star James Drake.

Drake is a well-known figure on the independent circuit as he is part of The Grizzled Young Veterans faction. Because of that, he occasionally appears in AEW.

During an interview with the Daily Star, Isla was asked about rumors that she dated James Drake, and she said he is her best friend.

“There’s one rumor that I dated James Drake, which I really want to make clear that we have never [bursts out laughing]. The internet thinks that and I’m like, ‘No, I hate — no, I don’t hate my love,” she said as she continued laughing, before she explained the nature of their relationship. "He’s my best friend. That’s probably the only one that I see sometimes and I’m like, ‘No!'” she said. [ITR Wrestling]
Isla Dawn sent a message to her fans after WWE release

Isla Dawn’s release from WWE took everyone by surprise. Immediately after her release, she took to Instagram to share a message with her fans and told them not to be sad.

“My heart stopped on the table, but someone down there sent me back up, knowing that it wasn’t quite my time. The White Witch is gone. The Unholy Enchantress, buried in the grave. Two-time Tag Team Champion, ashes in an urn. But don’t grieve for me. Isla Dawn is not dead yet,” Dawn said.
It will be interesting to see where she will end up in the future.

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Neda Ali
