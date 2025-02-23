"Did I deserve this?" - Female star breaks silence on her WWE release

February 2025 has been challenging for some stars as they were released from WWE just months ahead of the biggest event in professional wrestling, WrestleMania 41. A female performer, who even held a major championship during her time with the Triple H-led promotion, recently commented on her release.

The name in question is Isla Dawn. She is a two-time tag team champion. The 31-year-old indicated her impending release before reports confirmed it. Dawn had a remarkable run as a tag team wrestler alongside Alba Fyre. She will be a free agent after her non-compete clause expires.

On Instagram, Dawn recently posted a video where she highlighted how pro wrestling fans recognized a star's talent once they were gone. She later said everything related to her gimmick and her tag team achievements in WWE had been buried.

“One of the sad facts of life you won’t hear all the good things that people have to say about you until you’re gone. Everyone bottles up their emotions only to pour them over your lifeless frame when it is a little too late. ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna miss her. Oh, my God, she was a champion. She was a star. She did not deserve this (...) did I deserve this? No, but I did need it. I was bleeding out, and, this was the pressure on the gauze. I was crashing. This is the thing that revived me."

The former Unholy Union member asked fans not to grieve for her because she was still alive. While saying that her time with WWE was over, Dawn asserted that her career as a pro wrestler had just begun.

"My heart stopped on the table, but someone down there sent me back up, knowing that it wasn’t quite my time. The White Witch is gone. The Unholy Enchantress, buried in the grave. Two-time Tag Team Champion, ashes in an urn. But don’t grieve for me. Isla Dawn is not dead yet,” Dawn said.

Female WWE Superstar reacted to Isla Dawn’s release

Scarlett, a member of the Monday Night RAW roster, is a good friend of the recently released star Isla Dawn behind the scenes. They often spent time together on the road and shared pictures on social media when Dawn was part of the global juggernaut.

The 33-year-old WWE Superstar recently posted a picture of herself with The Unholy Enchantress and wrote “Love you” in the caption. Scarlett showcased her love and support for her friend after she was released.

Following her new promo video, it will be interesting to see what Dawn plans to do in pro wrestling. Will she join TNA Wrestling or AEW? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

