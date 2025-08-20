2-Time WWE Champion is Backstage at AEW Dynamite [Reports]

A former WWE champion is reportedly backstage for tonight's AEW Dynamite. She was released from the company earlier this year.Isla Dawn made a name for herself in WWE NXT, where she formed a tag team with Alba Fyre called Unholy Union. Together, they were successful on the developmental brand as they were the final NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. After moving to the main roster, their booking slowed down and they spent a considerable amount of time off TV. Despite this, they managed to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship. Sadly, Unholy Union's pairing ended abruptly when Dawn was released from her contract in February 2025. Since then, fans have been speculating about her future, and it looks like she might be AEW-bound.According to reports from BodySlam.net, Isla Dawn is backstage at tonight's taping of Dynamite. However, it is still unknown whether she has officially signed a contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion.AEW is Reportedly Interested in Isla DawnAll Elite Wrestling has made a habit of signing former WWE Superstars, so much so that it is almost expected that any released star from the sports entertainment juggernaut will find his way to Tony Khan's promotion. Hence, when Isla Dawn was released from World Wrestling Entertainment, many people expected the former NXT star to sign with the Jacksonville-based company.During a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that Tony Khan is &quot;heavily interested&quot; in signing Isla Dawn to his company. Isla's addition to the roster will also bolster the women's division and provide a new challenger for Mercedes Mone or Toni Storm.It will be interesting to see if everything goes well for the former WWE star tonight on Dynamite and if this will lead her to sign with AEW in the future.